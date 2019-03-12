Services
Doan & Mills Funeral Home
790 National Road West
Richmond, IN 47374
(765) 966-0596
Infant Brian Kenneth Allen Gahret Jr.

Richmond, Ind. - Infant Brian Kenneth Allen Gahret Jr. was taken to Heaven on Friday, March 8, 2019, surrounded by his loving family at Reid Health.

Survivors include his parents, Luzero "Lucy" Marie Rodriguez and Brian Kenneth Allen Gahret Sr., both of Richmond; siblings, Jailyn Gahret, Luis Rodriguez, Leo Rodriguez, Jessica Gahret, Juanito Anguiano, Julio Anguiano, Nala Anguiano, and Nevaeh Rodriguez; grandparents, Mary Boyd, Juan (Synthia) Rodriguez, Kim Quigney, and Tim Gahret; great-grandparents, Shirley and Butch Gahret; aunts; uncles; and cousins.

Arrangements are being handled by Doan & Mills Funeral Home, 790 National Road West, Richmond.

Condolences may be sent to the family via the guest book at www.doanmillsfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Palladium-Item on Mar. 12, 2019
