|
|
Brian Lloyd
Oviedo FL. - Brian Lloyd, 49, passed away at home in Oviedo FL., October 15, 2018. Brian was born in Richmond, IN. May 19, 1969, to Elizabeth 'Sissy' Lloyd and Raymond Lloyd.
Brian, graduate of Richmond High and DeVry University, married Demian Sherwood in 1997. Brian, retired US Navy and Sr. Benefit Analyst, touch the hearts of many. He was a pillar of honesty, integrity, knowledge, creativity and strength to those around him.
Brian was a loving and caring husband, son, father, brother survived by his wife of 20 years, Demi Lloyd; daughters, Denise and Kindra; granddaughter, Lennon; brothers, Tony, Tryron, Jann, Ramone and Shawn; as well as many nieces and nephews and extended family.
Family and friends whose lives Brian touched, are invited to share in a small celebration-of-life gathering being held at the Best Western Classic Inn Conference room on June 8, 2019 from 3-6pm.
Published in The Palladium-Item on June 2, 2019