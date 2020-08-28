Brian Thomas Moore
Oakland, Calif. - Brian Thomas Moore, age 51, of Oakland, California, died Wednesday, August 26, 2020, at Alta Bates Summit Medical Center in Oakland.
Brian was born on February 1, 1969, in Des Plaines, Illinois, to Thomas and Patricia Witte Moore. He was a 1987 graduate of Richmond High School and earned a Bachelor of Science degree from Purdue University in 1992. Brian served as a client partner at Verizon, where he was awarded 2020 Sales Executive of the Year, and formerly worked in sales at Cisco. He and his friend, Mitzi Phillips, were actively involved with the Northern California Weimaraner Rescue, and he lovingly fostered many dogs throughout the years. Brian was an Eagle Scout. He enjoyed mountain biking, camping, and hiking with his dogs.
Survivors include his mother, Patricia Moore of Richmond; sister, Kim Moore (Dan Worl) of Cambridge City, Indiana; brother, Brett (Jennifer) Moore of Huntington Woods, Michigan; niece, Brooke Madden of Gainesville, Florida; nephews, Nicholas and Joseph Madden, both of Oceanside, California, and Oliver, Hudson, Sullivan, and Macallister Moore, all of Huntington Woods, Michigan; aunts; uncles; cousins; and many friends, including his dogs, Ashley and Tess.
He was preceded in death by his father.
Visitation for Brian Thomas Moore will be from 5:00 to 7:00 p.m. Friday, September 4, 2020, at Doan & Mills Funeral Home, 790 National Road West, Richmond. Funeral service will be held at 10:00 a.m. Saturday, September 5, 2020, at Doan & Mills Funeral Home with Deacon Jim Miller officiating. Please plan to wear your own mask when entering the funeral home. Burial will be in St. Andrew Catholic Cemetery.
Memorial contributions may be made to: NCWR (Northern California Weimaraner Rescue), P.O. Box 1125, Middletown, CA 95461 or http://norcalweimrescue.org
Condolences may be sent to the family via the guest book at www.doanmillsfuneralhome.com
