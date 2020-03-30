|
Brian William Rodgers
Richmond, IN - Brian William Rodgers passed away at Reid Health on March 23, 2020. He was born on January 28, 1974, in Richmond Indiana. He was the son of Albert W. and Judith C. (Isaacs) Rodgers.
He resided in Richmond, Indiana with his wife, Ann Barnhart. He attended West Richmond friends meetings. He graduated from Connersville High School with the class of 1992. He also attended Anderson University of Anderson, Indiana. He retired from the home health care field. He was known best for love of music and theater, and played an active roll in many performances at places of worship, community and social gatherings in and around Richmond. His beautiful voice had taken him many places. He also enjoyed and spent much of his time collecting rocks and minerals and using these to craft jewelry, attending musical performances of all kinds, and spending time with family, friends and his beloved wife Ann and their dog Joe, until her passing.
Brian is survived by his wife Ann of 13 years, a sister Brandy Lynn Reece of Blooming Grove, IN; father and mother-in-law, William B. And Jayne Barnhart of Clearwater, FL; nieces, Ally Pate of Richmond, IN, and Faith Barnhart of Halboro, Pennsylvania; nephews, Austin Pate, Allan Burns, and Avery Burns of Blooming Grove, Indiana, Jordan Reece of Richmond, Indiana and Peyton Reece of Cape Coral, Florida, and Cage Barnhart of Halsboro, Pennsylvania; several great aunts, nieces and nephews; one uncle, Steven Jay Isaacs and wife Cindy of Connersville IN, a good number of cousins, brother in laws Clint Lee Reece of Blooming Grove, Indiana, and W. David Barnhart and wife Mandy of Halboro, Pennsylvania; and a host of other relatives and friends including special friend, Phil Baisley, who was his band mate in Somebodys Brother for many years.
He was preceded in death by his mother and father, Albert and Judith Rodgers, maternal grandparents, William F. and Elberta Isaacs, and maternal great grandparents, Jim and Estie Johnson.
The family would like to express special thanks to the staff of Fresenious Kidney Care of Richmond, Indiana, as well as so many other friends who have supported, encouraged, and loved him over the years.
There will be no public services at this time. A memorial service will be held at a later date. Following cremation, burial will be held at the convenience of the family. Send online condolences to the family via the guestbook at www.communityfamilyfh.com
Published in The Palladium-Item from Mar. 30 to Mar. 31, 2020