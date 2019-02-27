|
Brittany Michelle Balthis
Richmond, IND - Brittany Michelle Balthis age 34, passed away at Reid Health on February 23, 2019. She was born June 12, 1984, to Douglas and Kathy Cones in Richmond, Indiana.
Brittany had lived in Wayne County area and was a 2002 graduate of Centerville High School. She had also attended Ivy Tech for two years. She was a member of Faith United Lutheran Church and was employed at Reid Health and Rose Hamilton Elementary. Brittany loved being with her family and doing her girls' hair. She had a beautiful smile that would always brighten up any room she was in. She was loved and will be missed by all who knew her.
She leaves to cherish her memory, her loving husband: Dewey Balthis; three daughters: Kayla Burroughs, Kassi Cones and Kiersten Balthis; two step children: Taylor Balthis and Dewey Balthis; parents: Douglas and Kathy Cones; brother: Jason (Kristi) Cones; maternal grandparents: Charles and Kathy Yencer and Jackie Lopresti; nieces: Leigha Cones, Kyleigh Cones, Kenleigh Suttle, Alyssa Feaster, Aubrey Coyle, Mikayla Hornung, Kayden Coyle, and Adilynn Lawhorn; nephews: Brentyn Cones, Logan Cones, Justin Lawhorn, Logan Lawhorn, Broc Hornung, Remington Feaster, Case Feaster, and Tanner Coyle; several aunts; uncles; and cousins; mother and fathers in law: Marv and Carol Stough and Dewey Balthis I: sisters in law: Carol Ann (Doug) Cottongim, Tammy (Jody) Hornung and Angel Balthis (Tony).
She is preceded in death by two brothers: Joshua Cones and Brian Cones; grandpa: John Lopresti; maternal grandparents: Wendell and Jeannine Cones; and a cousin: Cody Cones.
Funeral services will be held at Community Family Funeral Home. Public visitation will be Thursday, February 28, 2019, from 4:00 PM until 8:00 PM. The funeral service will be held Friday, March 1, 2019, at 11:00 AM, with Pastors Chip Beelanga and JB Bennet officiating. Interment will be in Crown Hill Cemetery, Centerville, Indiana. Send online condolences to the family via the guestbook at www.communityfamilyfh.com
Published in The Palladium-Item on Feb. 27, 2019