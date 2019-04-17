Services
Stegall-Berheide-Orr Funeral Home - Richmond
222 North 10th Street
Richmond, IN 47374
765/962-9526
Calling hours
Saturday, Apr. 20, 2019
11:00 AM - 1:00 PM
Stegall-Berheide-Orr Funeral Home - Richmond
222 North 10th Street
Richmond, IN 47374
View Map
Funeral service
Saturday, Apr. 20, 2019
1:00 PM
Stegall-Berheide-Orr Funeral Home - Richmond
222 North 10th Street
Richmond, IN 47374
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Brock Ferguson
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Brock Dean Ferguson


1948 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Brock Dean Ferguson Obituary
Brock Dean Ferguson

Richmond, IN - Brock Dean Ferguson 71 of Richmond went to be with the Lord after a short illness at Reid Health. He was born February 11, 1948 in Richmond to Charles and Alberta Robinson Ferguson and lived here all his life. He retired as a heavy equipment operator with LIUNA Local #1047.

He was a member of Mt Olive Baptist church and a graduate of Richmond High School. He enjoyed sports and was an avid Cincinnati Reds fan. His favorite pastimes were sitting in his front yard and being part of the neighborhood; along with playing cards and listening to music.

Survivors include his daughter Tyra Ferguson (Nicole Rowett), his son-in-law Derek Hill, two grandsons Daniel and Dorian Hill, his sister Cheryl (Thomas) Hines, his former wife Connie (Ron) Jackson, his special friend Alice Dudley, his foster daughter Jackie Sutton and her children Eric, Esais, Elaine, Ebony, Elijah, Elise, and Kavonne, his neighbor Terry, nieces and nephews.

He is preceded in death by one daughter Darla Hill, his parents, and five brothers Alvin, Ronald, James, Charles Ferguson, and Thomas Watkins.

Funeral services will be 1:00 P.M. Saturday April 20, 2019 at Stegall-Berheide-Orr Funeral home with Rev. Derrick White officiating. Friends may call 11:00 A.M. to 1:00 P.M. Saturday at the funeral home. Condolences may be sent to the family via the guest book at www.stegallberheideorr.com.
Published in The Palladium-Item on Apr. 17, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Stegall-Berheide-Orr Funeral Home - Richmond
Download Now