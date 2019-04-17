Brock Dean Ferguson



Richmond, IN - Brock Dean Ferguson 71 of Richmond went to be with the Lord after a short illness at Reid Health. He was born February 11, 1948 in Richmond to Charles and Alberta Robinson Ferguson and lived here all his life. He retired as a heavy equipment operator with LIUNA Local #1047.



He was a member of Mt Olive Baptist church and a graduate of Richmond High School. He enjoyed sports and was an avid Cincinnati Reds fan. His favorite pastimes were sitting in his front yard and being part of the neighborhood; along with playing cards and listening to music.



Survivors include his daughter Tyra Ferguson (Nicole Rowett), his son-in-law Derek Hill, two grandsons Daniel and Dorian Hill, his sister Cheryl (Thomas) Hines, his former wife Connie (Ron) Jackson, his special friend Alice Dudley, his foster daughter Jackie Sutton and her children Eric, Esais, Elaine, Ebony, Elijah, Elise, and Kavonne, his neighbor Terry, nieces and nephews.



He is preceded in death by one daughter Darla Hill, his parents, and five brothers Alvin, Ronald, James, Charles Ferguson, and Thomas Watkins.



Funeral services will be 1:00 P.M. Saturday April 20, 2019 at Stegall-Berheide-Orr Funeral home with Rev. Derrick White officiating. Friends may call 11:00 A.M. to 1:00 P.M. Saturday at the funeral home.