Zechar Bailey Funeral Home
1499 N Broadway PO Box 337
Greenville, OH 45331
(937) 548-4141
Brownlee Borradaile
Visitation
Friday, Mar. 15, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Zechar Bailey Funeral Home
1499 N Broadway PO Box 337
Greenville, OH 45331
Visitation
Saturday, Mar. 16, 2019
9:30 AM - 10:30 AM
Ansonia First Church of God
750 S. Main St.
Funeral service
Saturday, Mar. 16, 2019
10:30 AM
Ansonia First Church of God
750 S. Main St.
Burial
Following Services
Fairmount Cemetery
Camden, IN
Greenville - Brownlee "Clair" Borradaile, passed away on Tuesday, March 12, 2019, at State of the Heart Hospice Care Center in Greenville after a lengthy illness.

Clair was born on October 11, 1941, in Hamilton, Ohio, to Brownlee and Charlotte (Cline) Borradaile. He graduated from Dixon High School class of 1959 and retired from DANA Corporation, Richmond, Indiana, in 2006. In addition, he worked as a maintenance supervisor at Ansonia First Church of God for many years, security guard at Eldora Speedway for over 20 years, put countless grain bins around Ohio and Indiana and was a former auxiliary police officer for the City of Greenville. Clair served as the New Madison Police Chief and a paramedic for Greenville and Tri-Village Rescue Squads. He was truly a jack of all trades who lived life to the fullest. He also served tirelessly on mission trips around the world. He enjoyed woodworking in his spare time.

Clair was a faithful member of Ansonia First Church of God and a member of the Gideons.

Preceding Clair in death were both of his parents; his sister, Janet Borradaile; brother, Clayton Borradaile; and two great-grandsons.

He is survived by his wife, Angela whom he married January 29, 1994; daughters, Tonja (William) Weatherspoon of Greenville and Sonja (Kenny) Elliott of Liberty, Indiana; son, Darlton (Michelle) Borradaile of Beavercreek, Ohio; 2 step-children, Nancy (Chris) Abrams of Heath, Ohio and David Mook of Greenville; 9 grandchildren; and 10 great-grandchildren.

A funeral service will be held at 10:30 AM on Saturday, March 16, 2019, at Ansonia First Church of God 750 South Main St. with Pastor Derek Specht officiating. Burial will follow in Fairmount Cemetery in Camden. The family will receive friends on Friday from 4:00 to 8:00 PM at Zechar Bailey Funeral Home in Greenville and Saturday morning from 9:30 to 10:30 AM at the church. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Darke County Humane Society 7053 State Route 49 North Greenville, OH 45331 or Pulmonary Fibrosis Foundation 230 East Ohio St. Suite 500 Chicago, IL 60611.
Published in The Palladium-Item on Mar. 15, 2019
