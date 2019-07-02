Bruce Allen Johnson



Centerville, Ind. - Bruce Allen Johnson, age 61, of Centerville, Indiana, died Friday, June 28, 2019, at Reid Health.



Born September 22, 1957, in Richmond, Indiana, to Wilfred and Dorothy Furbee Johnson, Bruce was a life-long resident of Wayne County. He was a graduate of Lincoln High School. Bruce was a member of Centerville Christian Church and the evening westside McDonald's coffee club. He loved motorcycles, driving his car, and telling stories.



Survivors include his sister, Jane (Steve) Lamb of Centerville, Indiana; brothers, Major Carl (Sandy) Johnson, USA, Ret. of Washington, John (Karla) Johnson of Washington, and Jeff (Michael Jones) Johnson of Indianapolis, Indiana; aunts; uncles; nieces; nephews; cousins; and many friends, including his McDonald's buddies.



He was preceded in death by his parents.



Visitation for Bruce Allen Johnson will be from 10:00 to 11:00 a.m. Monday, July 8, 2019, at Centerville Christian Church, 111 North Morton Avenue, Centerville. Funeral service will follow at 11:00 a.m. Monday, July 8, 2019, at Centerville Christian Church with Pastor Wes Sewell officiating. Burial will be in Riverside Cemetery in Cambridge City, Indiana. Arrangements are being handled by Mills Funeral Home, 405 East Main Street, Centerville.



Memorial contributions may be made to: DonateLifeIndiana.org.



Condolences may be sent to the family via the guest book at www.doanmillsfuneralhome.com. Published in The Palladium-Item on July 2, 2019