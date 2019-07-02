Services
Mills Funeral Home
405 East Main Street
Centerville, IN 47330
(765) 855-5342
Resources
More Obituaries for Bruce Johnson
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Bruce Allen Johnson

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Bruce Allen Johnson Obituary
Bruce Allen Johnson

Centerville, Ind. - Bruce Allen Johnson, age 61, of Centerville, Indiana, died Friday, June 28, 2019, at Reid Health.

Born September 22, 1957, in Richmond, Indiana, to Wilfred and Dorothy Furbee Johnson, Bruce was a life-long resident of Wayne County. He was a graduate of Lincoln High School. Bruce was a member of Centerville Christian Church and the evening westside McDonald's coffee club. He loved motorcycles, driving his car, and telling stories.

Survivors include his sister, Jane (Steve) Lamb of Centerville, Indiana; brothers, Major Carl (Sandy) Johnson, USA, Ret. of Washington, John (Karla) Johnson of Washington, and Jeff (Michael Jones) Johnson of Indianapolis, Indiana; aunts; uncles; nieces; nephews; cousins; and many friends, including his McDonald's buddies.

He was preceded in death by his parents.

Visitation for Bruce Allen Johnson will be from 10:00 to 11:00 a.m. Monday, July 8, 2019, at Centerville Christian Church, 111 North Morton Avenue, Centerville. Funeral service will follow at 11:00 a.m. Monday, July 8, 2019, at Centerville Christian Church with Pastor Wes Sewell officiating. Burial will be in Riverside Cemetery in Cambridge City, Indiana. Arrangements are being handled by Mills Funeral Home, 405 East Main Street, Centerville.

Memorial contributions may be made to: DonateLifeIndiana.org.

Condolences may be sent to the family via the guest book at www.doanmillsfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Palladium-Item on July 2, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Mills Funeral Home
Download Now