Bruce J. Woehrmann
Richmond, IN - Bruce J. Woehrmann passed away unexpectedly at his residence on June 15, 2019. He was born September 23, 1960, to William and Gretchen Woehrmann in Richmond, Indiana.
Bruce was a lifelong resident of Wayne County. He graduated from Richmond High School in 1978, and then went to Ivy Tech Community College and received a technical certification in machining. His hobbies included visiting the gun range, the History channel, collecting coins and he enjoyed spending time with his friends. He was an active member of the NRA. Although Bruce was allergic to cats, he was adored by them.
He leaves to cherish his memory, his children: daughter: Casey Woehrmann of Savannah, GA; and son: Alex Woehrmann of Richmond, IN; one granddaughter: Evie Woehrmann of Richmond, IN; his mother: Gretchen Woehrmann of Richmond, IN; three sisters and their husbands: Gayle and Michael Halpin of Calfornia, Joyce and Jim Sheehan of Hawaii, and Lynne and Tom Glass of Indiana; one brother and his wife: Wayne and Robin Woehrmann of Indiana; four nieces: Julia Halpin, Molly Baker, Lila Major and Amy Glass; four nephews: Jacob Halpin, Andy Glass, Steven Woehrmann and Zachary Woehrmann; two aunts: Evelyn Reise and Marlene and her husband Bud Katter.
He is preceded in death by his father, William "Bill" Woehrmann.
There will be no public services. Following cremation, burial will be held at the convenience of the family. Community Family Funeral Home has been entrusted with arrangements. Send online condolences to the family via the guestbook at www.communityfamilyfh.com
Published in The Palladium-Item on June 23, 2019