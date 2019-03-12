Bruce Wayne Corman



Richmond, Ind. - Bruce Wayne Corman, age 81, of Richmond, Indiana, died Sunday, March 10, 2019, at Reid Health.



Born September 8, 1937, in Wilmore, Kentucky, to Jesse L. and Edna Mae Corman, Bruce lived in Richmond since 1941. He was a machine operator at Alcoa. Bruce was a member of Seniors on Scooters. He was an avid hiker, fisherman, and flea marketer. Bruce enjoyed getting family and friends together to eat and especially spending time with his grandbabies. He loved being ornery. Some people wore many hats, but Bruce wore many nicknames, the biggest one being "Tom Sawyer". He never let anything stop him. Bruce was kindhearted, and always saw the good in people. He had amazing people skills and never met a stranger.



Survivors include his wife of 60 years, Joan Smith Corman, to whom he was married on January 11, 1959; children, Debra Garcia of Richmond, Clara (Kevin) Wampler of Centerville, Indiana, Joe (Alisa) Corman of Centerville, and Becky (Jimmy) Mathews of Berea, Kentucky; nine grandchildren; 11 great-grandchildren; two great-great-grandchildren; nephew, Shawn Rader; and many cousins and close friends.



He was preceded in death by his granddaughter, Amber Corman; parents; and sister, Marcella Rader.



Visitation for Bruce Wayne Corman will be from 4:00 to 8:00 p.m. Thursday, March 14, 2019, at Doan & Mills Funeral Home, 790 National Road West, Richmond. Visitation will also be from 10:00 to 11:00 a.m. on Friday, March 15, 2019, with the funeral service following at 11:00 a.m. at Doan & Mills Funeral Home with Rev. Stephen Richmond officiating. Burial will be in Earlham Cemetery.



Memorial contributions may be made to: Reid Foundation for the Hospice, 1100 Reid Parkway, Richmond, IN 47374.



Published in The Palladium-Item on Mar. 12, 2019