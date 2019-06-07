|
Bryan Himelick
Cambridge City - Bryan Keith Himelick, 45, passed away at his home early Wednesday morning June 5, 2019. A son of Marvin Keith and Carolyn Jayne (Hastings) Himelick, Bryan was born in Sacramento, California on November 15, 1973. Bryan has lived his whole life in Wayne County, Indiana and graduated from Lincoln High School with the class of 1992. While in high school Bryan was on the varsity tennis and golf teams. He was a talented artist and won several art contests for his beautiful paintings and drawings. Bryan worked as an auto body technician and learned his trade in the vocational program at Lincoln High under the guidance of Larry Steele. He was owner/operator of Himelick's Rods in Cambridge City for 3 years and had been employed at the auto body shops of Tom Raper and currently Studebaker Buick-GMC in Richmond. In his leisure, Bryan enjoyed spending time with his family and friends, hunting and fishing.
Survivors include his parents, Marvin and Carolyn Himelick and his sister, Sandra (Tony) Lambert all of Cambridge City; 1 nephew, Seth Morris; 2 nieces, Shayne Morris and Rhiannon Lambert; several aunts, uncles and cousins.
Bryan was preceded in death by his paternal grandparents, Keith and Mildred (Michael) Himelick; maternal grandparents, Charles and Mary Jayne (Griffith - Hastings) Spurrier and Leo Hastings.
Visitation will be from 11 a.m. until the time of funeral services at 2 p.m. on Monday June 10, 2019 at Marshall & Erlewein Funeral Home, Dublin. Pastor Danny Berry will officiate. Burial will follow at Zion's Lutheran Cemetery in Pershing.
Memorial Contributions can be made to I.U. Health Transplant Unit- 550 N. University Blvd., Suite 4601 / Indianapolis, IN 46202
Published in The Palladium-Item on June 7, 2019