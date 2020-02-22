|
Bryan Metzger
Lafayette - Bryan Metzger, 63, Lafayette went home to be the Lord on January 31st in Barbados. He was celebrating with Cindy, his wife their 40thanniversary early on a 10-day cruise with Purdue Extension Retirees.
Bryan was born in New Albany, IN to Edward & Marjorie Todd Metzger. He was preceded in death by his father Ed and a brother Stuart, grandparents, aunts and uncles.
Bryan and Cindy were married on March 22nd, 1980 in Richmond, Indiana
Bryan was White County Extension Educator 4-H Youth Development from 1979-1980 and White County Extension Director from 1984 to 1989. He was then Lawrence County Extension Director and Extension Educator 4-H Development from 1989-2002. In 2002 he became Tippecanoe County Extension Educator, Economic and Community Development, County Extension Director and County Fairgrounds Department Head until he retired in 2011.
Bryan was elected to Tippecanoe County Council on November 6, 2012. He was instrumental in the design, structure and implementation of the current and progressing renovations of the Tippecanoe County Fairgrounds.
Donations in lieu of flowers to one of the following organizations:
Memory of Bryan Metzger
White County 4-H
12 N 25 E
Reynolds, IN 47980
Lawrence County 4-H
916 15th St.
Bedford, IN 47421
Tippecanoe County 4-H
3150 Sagamore Pkwy S.
Lafayette, IN 47905
NorthEnd Community Center
c/o Faith Church
2000 Elmwood Avenue
Lafayette, IN 47904
Calling will be on Sunday, February 23rd from 1-5 p.m.at the Brown-Newkirk Funeral home on 306 Spring St, Milltown, IN 47145.
Calling in Lafayette will be on Tuesday, February 25th from 3-8 p.m. at Faith Church 5526 State Road 26 East Building 1, Lafayette, IN. Funeral will be held on Wednesday February 26th at 10 a.m. at Faith Church 5526 State Road 26 East Building 1, Lafayette, IN Burial will be in Meadowview Cemetery on 3733 Poland Hill Rd, Lafayette, IN.
Published in The Palladium-Item from Feb. 22 to Feb. 23, 2020