Service
Saturday, Feb. 8, 2020
11:00 AM
Earlham Mausoleum
Bryant Crockett


1936 - 2020
Bryant Crockett Obituary
Bryant Crockett

Richmond - Bryant Crockett 83 of Richmond passed away February 4, 2020 a Heritage House of Richmond. He was born February 15, 1936 in Richmond to Ampie and Ethel Crabtree Crockett and lived here all of his life.

He worked for McClelland Casket Hardware Company, and worked as a general laborer for Cambridge City Merchandising Equipment Group.

He is survived by his wife of 60 years Hazel Revalee Crockett of Richmond, one brother Larry (Kathy) Crockett of Ann Arbor, Michigan, three sisters Alta Hawkins of Grove City, Ohio, Erma and Reverend John Barley of Hobart, Dorothy and Reverend Robert Arthur of Richmond, one sister in law Joan Lawrence of Richmond, several nieces and nephews.

He is preceded in death by his parents, two brother's Fred and Mack Crockett, two sisters Eva Markley and Gladys Crawford.

The family would like to thank The Springs of Richmond and Heritage House for their care extended to Bryant. Thanks to my special angels Grant and Joanna Markley, Christine Shea, Pam Hagy, Joan Lawrence for all of their help, love and prayers of support for Bryant and Hazel; also thanks to the many relatives and friends for their prayers.

Services will be 11:00AM Saturday February 8, 2020 at the Earlham Mausoleum with Pastor Kevin K. Arthur officiating; burial will be in Earlham Cemetery. In lieu of flowers the family as requested that a donation be made to the donor's favorite charity. Condolences may be sent to the family by visiting www.stegallberheideorr.com
Published in The Palladium-Item from Feb. 6 to Feb. 7, 2020
