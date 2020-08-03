1/1
Buddy Wilson Jr.
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Buddy's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Buddy Wilson Jr.

Richmond - Buddy Wilson Jr., age 54, of Richmond, Indiana, lost his hard-fought battle to cancer Sunday, August 2, 2020, at his home.

Born November 28, 1965, in Richmond, Indiana, to Buddy Sr. and Sharon Holland Wilson, Buddy was a life-long resident of this community. He was a 1984 graduate of Richmond High School. Buddy worked as a prep cook at Frisch's Big Boy.

Survivors include his sister, Roberta Wilson of Richmond; nieces and caregivers, Tiffani Harrison, Kalina Hayre, and Chloe Cochran; nephews, Azariah Summers, Billy Summers, and Chad Cochran; aunts, including special aunt, Dolly Herbert; uncles; cousins; and many friends, including his special friend, Ronnie Henemyre and cancer kitty, Grey.

He was preceded in death by his parents and grandparents, Raymond (Margaret) Wilson, Nadine (Robert) Wines, and Elsie (Jim) Holland.

Graveside service for Buddy Wilson Jr. will be held at 12:00 p.m. Thursday, August 6, 2020, at Greens Fork South Cemetery, Mineral Springs Road, Greens Fork, with Chaplain Rick Alvey officiating. Arrangements are being handled by Doan & Mills Funeral Home, 790 National Road West, Richmond.

Condolences may be sent to the family via the guest book at www.doanmillsfuneralhome.com.






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Palladium-Item from Aug. 3 to Aug. 4, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Doan & Mills Funeral Home
790 National Road West
Richmond, IN 47374
(765) 966-0596
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Doan & Mills Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved