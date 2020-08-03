Buddy Wilson Jr.
Richmond - Buddy Wilson Jr., age 54, of Richmond, Indiana, lost his hard-fought battle to cancer Sunday, August 2, 2020, at his home.
Born November 28, 1965, in Richmond, Indiana, to Buddy Sr. and Sharon Holland Wilson, Buddy was a life-long resident of this community. He was a 1984 graduate of Richmond High School. Buddy worked as a prep cook at Frisch's Big Boy.
Survivors include his sister, Roberta Wilson of Richmond; nieces and caregivers, Tiffani Harrison, Kalina Hayre, and Chloe Cochran; nephews, Azariah Summers, Billy Summers, and Chad Cochran; aunts, including special aunt, Dolly Herbert; uncles; cousins; and many friends, including his special friend, Ronnie Henemyre and cancer kitty, Grey.
He was preceded in death by his parents and grandparents, Raymond (Margaret) Wilson, Nadine (Robert) Wines, and Elsie (Jim) Holland.
Graveside service for Buddy Wilson Jr. will be held at 12:00 p.m. Thursday, August 6, 2020, at Greens Fork South Cemetery, Mineral Springs Road, Greens Fork, with Chaplain Rick Alvey officiating. Arrangements are being handled by Doan & Mills Funeral Home, 790 National Road West, Richmond.
Condolences may be sent to the family via the guest book at www.doanmillsfuneralhome.com
