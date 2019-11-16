|
Butch Delucio
Richmond - Marco Raymond "Butch" DeLucio was born November 27, 1943, the youngest child of Marco and Carmela DeLucio, and the brother of Virginia, Nickolas, Catherine, Edith, Antoinette, Phyllis, Ferdinand, Rose, Julian, Paul, Robert, and Lorene Sue. He attended Richmond Community Schools and was a graduate of 1962. Marco attended The Richmond Business College and was a member St. Mary's Church of the Elizabeth Ann Seton Parish.
Butch was born into the construction business beginning with the early days in the sand pile and on to becoming one of the members of his father's and brother's company "Mike DeLucio and Son." The company served Richmond and the community until retirement and closing of the company in 2018.
Butch is the husband of Judy Ann Magee DeLucio and the father of Tamara (Bruce) English, Carmella (Steve) Merriman, Raymond (Jean) DeLucio, and William (Cheryl) DeLucio. He is the grandfather of Kristopher (Jen), Harry (Megan), Andrew (Caitlin) Anthony (Crystal) Peyton, Alexander, Joshua, and Cameron, one step grandchild Ashley, great grandchildren Harry IV, Oliver, Eleanor, Hayley, Aurora, and Zander, along with four step great grandchildren, nieces and nephews.
Liturgy of Christian Burial will be 11:00 A.M. Thursday November 21, 2019 at St. Mary's Church with Rev. Sengole Gnanaraj officiating. Burial will be in St. Mary's Cemetery. Friends may call 4:00 P.M. to 7:00 P.M. Wednesday November 20, 2019 at Stegall-Berheide-Orr Funeral Home, 222 North 10th Street Richmond, Indiana. Memorial contributions may be given to the Reid Foundation for Hospice Care 1100 Reid Parkway Richmond, Indiana 47374. Condolences may be sent to the family via the guest book at www.stegallbedrheideorr.com.
Published in The Palladium-Item from Nov. 16 to Nov. 17, 2019