Services
Stegall-Berheide-Orr Funeral Home - Richmond
222 North 10th Street
Richmond, IN 47374
765/962-9526
Resources
More Obituaries for Butch Delucio
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Butch Delucio

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Butch Delucio Obituary
Butch Delucio

Richmond - Marco Raymond "Butch" DeLucio was born November 27, 1943, the youngest child of Marco and Carmela DeLucio, and the brother of Virginia, Nickolas, Catherine, Edith, Antoinette, Phyllis, Ferdinand, Rose, Julian, Paul, Robert, and Lorene Sue. He attended Richmond Community Schools and was a graduate of 1962. Marco attended The Richmond Business College and was a member St. Mary's Church of the Elizabeth Ann Seton Parish.

Butch was born into the construction business beginning with the early days in the sand pile and on to becoming one of the members of his father's and brother's company "Mike DeLucio and Son." The company served Richmond and the community until retirement and closing of the company in 2018.

Butch is the husband of Judy Ann Magee DeLucio and the father of Tamara (Bruce) English, Carmella (Steve) Merriman, Raymond (Jean) DeLucio, and William (Cheryl) DeLucio. He is the grandfather of Kristopher (Jen), Harry (Megan), Andrew (Caitlin) Anthony (Crystal) Peyton, Alexander, Joshua, and Cameron, one step grandchild Ashley, great grandchildren Harry IV, Oliver, Eleanor, Hayley, Aurora, and Zander, along with four step great grandchildren, nieces and nephews.

Liturgy of Christian Burial will be 11:00 A.M. Thursday November 21, 2019 at St. Mary's Church with Rev. Sengole Gnanaraj officiating. Burial will be in St. Mary's Cemetery. Friends may call 4:00 P.M. to 7:00 P.M. Wednesday November 20, 2019 at Stegall-Berheide-Orr Funeral Home, 222 North 10th Street Richmond, Indiana. Memorial contributions may be given to the Reid Foundation for Hospice Care 1100 Reid Parkway Richmond, Indiana 47374. Condolences may be sent to the family via the guest book at www.stegallbedrheideorr.com.
Published in The Palladium-Item from Nov. 16 to Nov. 17, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Butch's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Stegall-Berheide-Orr Funeral Home - Richmond
Download Now