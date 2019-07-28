|
Caleb E. Sams
Richmond, Ind. - Caleb E. Sams, age 25, of Richmond, Indiana, died unexpectedly Friday, July 26, 2019, at his home.
Born August 3, 1993, in Indianapolis, Indiana, to Mark and Kim Miller Sams, Caleb was a life-long resident of Richmond. He was a member of Living Faith Church of God. Caleb loved making people laugh. He always wanted to help people in need. Caleb loved hiking, kayaking, and hanging around family. Caleb will be missed by his family.
Survivors include his parents; sister, Lindsey (Josh) Stout of Greenfield, Indiana; brother, Michael (Hope) Jenkinson of Greenville, Ohio; maternal grandparents, Cloyd and Candy Van Winkle of Hagerstown, Indiana; paternal grandparents, Charlie and Sadie Sams of Richmond; nieces and nephews, Evie, Josiah, Cole, and Lyla; aunts; uncles; cousins; and many friends.
He was preceded in death by his aunt, Verna Sams and uncle, Rick Jenkins.
Visitation for Caleb E. Sams will be from 4:00 to 7:00 p.m. Tuesday, July 30, 2019, at Living Faith Church of God, 3777 Nolands Fork Road, Richmond. Funeral service will be held at 10:00 a.m. Wednesday, July 31, 2019, at Living Faith Church of God with Rev. Allen Henderson officiating. Burial will be in Earlham Cemetery. Arrangements are being handled by Doan & Mills Funeral Home, 790 National Road West, Richmond.
Published in The Palladium-Item on July 28, 2019