Connersville - Candace Lynn "Candy" Cain, 69, passed away Wednesday morning April 15, 2020 at Reid Health in Richmond, Indiana. Candy was born in New Castle, Indiana to the late James Hood and Mildred Mae (Furnish) Zuttermeister. She was raised in the Cambridge City community and graduated from Lincoln High School with the class of 1969. She also was a graduate of Indiana University- Bloomington in 1974 with a bachelor's degree in mathematics and chemistry. She received her master's degree in mathematics from Ball State University. Candy taught freshman math to senior calculus at Connersville Junior and Senior High School from 1974 until her retirement in 2006. Candy loved nature and spending time outdoors. She and her husband John enjoyed gardening, grafting and growing geraniums, hiking, tent camping and traveling to the mountains. Together they spent many of their summer vacations on camping trips in the great outdoors. She was a member of the St. Gabriel Catholic Church.

Survivors include her husband, John R. Cain. They were married on December 22, 1972 at the First United Methodist Church in Connersville. 1 sister, Constance Ann "Connie" Ferentz of Glendale, WI; sister in-law, Sarah (Leon) Bazzoni; 3 nephews, John (Rebecca), Michael and David Bazzoni; 1 niece, Valerie (Todd) Law; great nieces and great nephews; 2 cousins, Stephan Glidden and Jeanne Ream; dear friends, Nancy, John, Tina, Carol, Edna, Judy and her late husband, Stephen, Sandy, Gary, Derrick, Dan, Diane, Tara, Judy, Kathy and Dave.

Due to current COVID-19 protocol, private graveside services will be held at Riverside Cemetery in Cambridge City. Fr. Dustin Boehm will officiate. A Memorial Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at a future date.

Memorial contributions can be made to the John and Candace Cain Math and Science Education Trust c/o Union Savings and Loan Assoc.- Attention Derrick Mathews- P.O. Box 366 Connersville, IN 47331.

Marshall & Erlewein Funeral Home has been entrusted with the arrangements, where online condolences can be made at www.marshallanderleweinfuneralhome.com
Published in The Palladium-Item from Apr. 17 to Apr. 19, 2020
