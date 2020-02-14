|
|
Carl Allen Christy
Richmond - Carl A. Christy, age 80 originally from Richmond, Indiana passed away 2 February 2020 at Methodist Hospital in Spring, TX.
He was born in Richmond Indiana October 14, 1939 to the late Harry and Ida (Seaney) Christy. He graduated from Richmond High with his class of 1958.Carl married Linda Jo Clark in 1965 in ST Andrews Church in Richmond.
He spent over 60 years in the Supermarket Industry as a Meat cutter /Meat Manager. He retired in 2014. Carl spent most of his life in Anderson, Indiana with the love of his life, his wife Linda. In Anderson they attended St Mary's/St Ambrose Catholic Church.
They moved to Spring TX in September of 2019. In spite of his lengthy health battles, Carl's mission in life was to bring joy into everyone he met. His Funky Hats, Sport Coats, Ties and crazy Socks did just that. He was sure to leave everyone with a big smile on their face. Carl leaves to cherish his loving memory in addition to his wife Linda, his 3 sisters Frona Ellington and Mildred Mantooth of Richmond and Linda McGraw of Centerville IN. Carl was Preceded in death by two brother in laws Kenneth Mantooth and Timothy McGraw He has a brother And sister in law and a host of nieces and nephews, cousins and friends in Richmond. Texas and beyond.
There will be a Celebration of Life Gathering later in Spring, TX
Those who wish to remember Carl in special way, please make gifts in his memory to the .
Published in The Palladium-Item from Feb. 14 to Feb. 15, 2020