Carl Douglas Schuler



Richmond, IN - Carl Douglas Schuler 86 of Richmond died June 28, 2019 surrounded by his family. He was born May 2, 1933 in Three Rivers, Michigan to George and Mildred Hoover Schuler and moved to Richmond from Beloit, Wisconsin.



He retired in 1996 as Regional Sales Manager for Gardner Machine Company. Carl was a 1951 graduate of Beloit Memorial High School; he apprenticed three years with Landis Tool Company in Waynesboro, Pennsylvania. He returned to Wisconsin to work for Gardner Machine Company for 45 years.



Carl was a 50 year member of Central United Methodist Church, where he served as an usher. He also was a member of Golden K Kiwanis; and a lifetime member of BPOE Elks #649 where he loved to play golf with his family and friends.



Survivors include his wife of 64 years Mary Jo Schuler, one daughter Cindy (Tim) West of Indianapolis, two sons Tim Schuler of Fishers and Jeff (Sarah) Schuler of Williamsburg, four grandchildren Jamie (Joey) Clouse Kyle (Emily) Greskamp, Andrew and Garrett Schuler, three great grandchildren Lilly and Ella Clouse, and Hunter Greskamp, one sister Marilyn McClain, two brothers Skip (Sandi) Schuler and Bob Schuler, nieces and nephews.



A memorial celebration of life will be 1:00 P.M. July 3, 2019 at Central United Methodist Church with Rev. Joseph Seger officiating. Burial will be at a later date in Earlham Cemetery. Friends may call from 11:00 A.M. to 1:00 P.M. Wednesday at the church. Stegall-Berheide-Orr Funeral Home is handling arrangements.



In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be given to First Tee of Richmond c/o Judy Cooksey 2526 Hurricane Road Franklin, Indiana 46131, Animal Care Alliance 1353 Abington Pike Richmond, Indiana 47374, or Central United Methodist Church 1425 East Main Street Richmond, Indiana 47374. Condolences may be sent to the family via the guest book at www.stegallberheideorr.com. Published in The Palladium-Item on June 30, 2019