Carl E. Hays
Hollansburg, OH - Carl E. Hays, 90, of Hollansburg, Ohio passed away on Monday, June 3, 2019 at his residence.
He was born on August 8, 1928 in Connersville, Indiana to the late Robert and Bertha (Nunier) Hays.
In addition to his parents, Carl was preceded in death by his wife, Maxine J. (Coon) Hays; his son, Michael Hays; his grandson, Christopher Wilt; and his siblings, LeRoy Hays and Eldora Prather.
Carl retired from the Wayne Corporation in 1990, where he built school buses for 36 years. He was a member of the Fraternal Order of the Eagles in Richmond. Carl was a faithful follower of Christ and was a member of the St. Paul Episcopal Church in Greenville.
Carl is survived by his children, Carla (Dan) Mintkenbaugh of Arcanum, Ohio, and Cathy Hays of Hollansburg; his 5 grandchildren; his 2 great grandchildren, his brother Stephen (Shirley) Hays of Crestview Florida, and his numerous nieces and nephews.
A celebration of Carl's life will take place at 2:00 PM on Friday, June 7, 2019 at Tribute Funeral Homes, New Madison Campus with Father Wayne Rollins officiating. Burial will follow at Hollansburg Cemetery.
Guests may visit with Carl's family on Friday from 1:00 PM until the time of services at the funeral home.
Published in The Palladium-Item on June 5, 2019