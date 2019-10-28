|
Carl Edward Owen Jr.
Richmond - Carl Edward Owen Jr., age 84, of Richmond, Indiana, died Sunday, October 27, 2019, at Reid Health.
Born June 1, 1935, in Muncie, Indiana, to Carl Edward and Mildred Smith Owen Sr., Carl lived in Richmond most of his life. He was a 1955 graduate of Richmond High School. Carl worked at Hill Brothers Plumbing & Heating, Inc. and then at General Motors, from where he retired in 1998. After retiring, he became the owner and operator of Owen's Plumbing. Carl was a former member of Richmond Elks Lodge #649 and the Richmond Jaycees. He enjoyed model trains, camping, boating, doing yard work, and making things for his family and friends.
Survivors include his wife of 63 years, Joyce Ann Hill Owen; daughters, Cathy (Jerry) Hauptstueck of Prosper, Texas, Carol (Tim) Owen-Clark of Richmond, and Cindy (Kip) Ingram of Bogart, Georgia; grandchildren, Tarah Baumgartner, Brice (Brooke Poitevint) Baumgartner, Corey (fiancée, Leyla Acar-Miller) Clark, and Jessica and Kole Ingram; great-granddaughter, Olive Poitevint; and many friends.
He was preceded in death by his parents.
A Celebration of Life for Carl Edward Owen Jr. will be from 5:00 to 7:00 p.m. Saturday, November 2, 2019, at Doan & Mills Funeral Home, 790 National Road West, Richmond.
Memorial contributions may be made to: , Wayne County Unit, 5635 West 96th Street, Suite 100, Indianapolis, IN 46278 or Help The Animals, Inc., P.O. Box 117, Richmond, IN 47375.
Published in The Palladium-Item from Oct. 28 to Oct. 30, 2019