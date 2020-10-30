Carl Sharp Sr.
Liberty - Carl Sharp Sr., 83, of Liberty, passed away on October 24, 2020, due to a boating accident in Florida. He was born on February 20, 1937, in Randolph County, and is the son of Raymond Sharp and Iris Clevenger Sharp. He married Ethel Jean Carmack Sharp on November 28, 1957, at Liberty Baptist Church.
He was a devoted member of Connersville Baptist Temple. Carl was very involved in the community and was known by many people, especially for helping with the elderly and mowing their yards. He belonged to the Liberty Lions Club for more than 50 years. He was also a member of the National Campers and Hikers Association and the Crosley Automobile Club Inc. He was very active in the Republican Party and had been a former precinct committeeman.
Carl was a farmer and loved being around horses and ponies. He had also worked as a manager for over 20 years at Big G Lawn & Garden. For more than 60 years, he had been a barber as well.
Carl loved his old tractors and his old cars, especially his Crosley. He was also known for his homemade pies. At one time, he had also been involved with harness racing. He enjoyed hunting for deer, pheasants, and quail. He also loved fishing, and it didn't matter if it was freshwater or saltwater. His favorite pastime, though, was spending time with his family.
Carl was greatly loved and will be missed by his family, including his two daughters, Carola (Jan) Antrim, and Judi Sharp, both of Liberty; his son, Carl (Patti) Sharp Jr., also of Liberty; two brothers, Tom Sharp, of Muncie, and Doug (Linda) Sharp, of Modoc; two sisters, Marilou Clevenger, of Modoc, and Jane Hartley, of Muncie. He also leaves behind eight grandchildren, Joe (Elesha) Sharp, of Shelbyville, Eric Sharp and Mark Corley, of Louisville, Maya (Steve) Hughes, of Liberty, Kayla (Trevor) Shaffer, of Liberty, Austin (Erica) Antrim, of Liberty, Amber (Brandon) Estelle, of Yorktown, Breann Painter, of Liberty, and Caleb Painter, of Connersville; along with ten great-grandchildren, Wyatt Sharp, Weston Sharp, Logan Hughes, Addilyn Hughes, Brooks Shaffer, Auslynn Antrim, Aiden Hundley, Ethel Eversole, Oakley Eversole, and River Estelle; his brother in law, George Carmack, and many nieces, nephews, and great nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents; his wife, Ethel; a sister, Martha Arbelle Williams; his mother and father in law, Abe & Etta Carmack; a sister in law, Judy Carmack Cole, and six brothers in law, Bill Hartley, Bud Williams, Gordon Clevenger, Allen Carmack, Robert Carmack, and Archie Carmack.
Visitation for Carl will be held on Sunday, November 1, 2020, from 1:00pm until 5:00pm at Urban Winkler Liberty Funeral Home. The funeral service will be on Monday, November 2, at 11:00am, at the funeral home, with Pastor Tim Billups, of Grace Church of Connersville, officiating. Burial will follow in College Corner Cemetery. Memorial contributions may be made to the Ethel Sharp Scholarship Fund through the Union County Foundation. They may be made at the foundation or at the funeral home. To sign the online guestbook or send the family a personal message, please visit www.urbanwinklerfuneralhome.com
