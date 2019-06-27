Services
Stegall-Berheide-Orr Funeral Home - Richmond
222 North 10th Street
Richmond, IN 47374
765/962-9526
Calling hours
Saturday, Jun. 29, 2019
11:00 AM - 1:00 PM
Service
Saturday, Jun. 29, 2019
1:00 PM
Richmond - Carl Sorrell 71 of Richmond passed away June 26, 2019 at Heritage House after a long illness. He was born July 24, 1947 in Middletown, Ohio to Jasper R. and Evelyn Wolfe Sorrell; he was a longtime resident of Preble County before moving to Richmond 20 years ago.

He was an Army veteran who served in Germany during the Vietnam war

He retired from Wilson Trucking.

Carl loved farming and John Deere Tractors.

He is survived by his son James (Kim) Forrester of Richmond, former daughter in law Jamie Forrester of Richmond, three grandchildren Tara Olinger, Kailyn Forrester, Brayden Forrester, two great grandchildren McKenzie Olinger, Kendall Olinger, several nieces and nephews.

He is preceded in death by his parents, his wife Norma Jean Sorrell who died in 2013, one brother Forest Sorrell, one sister Dixie Sorrell and sister in law Elsie Napier.

Services will be 1:00 PM Saturday June 29, 2019 at Stegall-Berheide-Orr Funeral Home with Rev. Gary Taylor officiating; burial will be in Goshen cemetery with Military Rites. Friends may call from 11:00 AM to 1:00PM Saturday at the funeral home. Condolences may be sent to the family by visiting www.stegallberheideorr.com
Published in The Palladium-Item on June 27, 2019
