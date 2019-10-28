|
Carl Wilson
Centerville - Carl Edward Wilson 88 of Centerville went to be with the Lord on October 22, 2019 after a short illness.
He was born November 20, 1930 in Richmond to Oren and Marie Bage Wilson;
Carl resided in Richmond until he joined the United States Marine Corps in 1951 returning to the Richmond area (Centerville)in August 2016.
He was career US Marine Corps from 1951 until the mid 1970's serving in both the Korean Conflict and the Vietnam War.
While in the Marine Corps, Carl worked part time for Safeway Foods. After retiring from the USMC he used the GI Bill to study computer programming which lead to another 20 year career in IT/Computer programming.
Carl was a member of First Baptist Church in Suitland MD, where he served as the Treasurer. Later he joined First Baptist Church of Upper Marlboro (MD) and most recently he was a member of Hillcrest Baptist Church .
Carl is survived by his son Mark E (Christie) Wilson, his daughter Marilyn K. Wilson, four grandchildren Jennifer, Brittani, Jeffery & Tyler, two great grandchildren Breezlynn, Kayden, his sister Evelyn Smith and a plethora of nieces and nephews.
He is preceded in death by his parents and his beloved wife Riessa L. Wilson who died in 2004.
Services will be 1:00PM Monday November 4, 2019 at Stegall-Berheide-Orr Funeral Home with Pastor Martin Holman officiating; burial will be in Glen Haven Memorial Gardens with Military Rites. Friends may call from 11:00AM to 1:00PM Monday at the funeral home. Condolences may be sent to the family by visiting www.stegallberheideorr.com
Published in The Palladium-Item from Oct. 28 to Oct. 29, 2019