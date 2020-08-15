Carla Jean Castelluccio



Indianapolis - Carla Jean Castelluccio of Indianapolis, IN passed away Wednesday, August 5, 2020, at the age of 88. She was born Carla Jean Lohman September 30, 1931 in Richmond, IN the only child of the late Carl and Thelma (Wilson) Lohman. Carla grew up in Richmond, graduated from Richmond High School in 1949, worked at Knollenburg's and received her Bachelor's Degree from Earlhman College in 1953. The day after graduation June 9, 1953, she married Keith Adair Castelluccio also of Richmond at her parents' home with services performed by her aunt the Reverend Bessie M. Buhl of Centerville, IN. Carla taught one year 1953-1954 at Joseph Moore Elementary School. They left Richmond in 1954 as Keith pursued his teaching career and Carla became a mother and a homemaker. They eventually settled in Indianapolis, IN in 1961. After raising their four children, three dogs, four cats and looking out for many of the neighborhood children, Carla went to work for Lazarus at Washington Square until her retirement.



She leaves behind her husband of 67 years Keith Castelluccio, sons Jan Castelluccio, Peter Castelluccio, and Eric (Julia) Castelluccio all of Indianapolis, daughter Susan (Doug) Griffin of Cicero, IN, grandsons Nicholas (Dawn) Griffin of Ormond Beach, FL, Marcus (Tiffany) Griffin of Cicero, IN and great-grandson Logan Griffin of Ormond Beach, FL.



The family wishes to express their heartfelt appreciation to the nurses and staff of Westminster Village North, Indianapolis, IN where Carla and Keith have lived these past few years and to Kindred Hospice Care for the quality of life she was afforded in the end.



Carla generously donated her body to the Anatomical Education Program at Indiana University School of Medicine. This gift will contribute significantly to the advancement of health science education in the state of Indiana. Donations in Carla's memory may be made to: Anatomical Education Program, 635 Barnhill Drive, Room MS 5035, Indianapolis, IN 46202.









