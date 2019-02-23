|
Carla Jean Cook Mangus Coltharp
DANDRIDGE - age 85, of Dandridge, TN passed away quietly in her daughter's home on Sunday, February 17, 2019. She was a loving wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother and great-great-grandmother. Jean was born on September 21, 1933 in Man, West Virginia to Wilma Cook Hart and Elvie Cook. She married her high school sweetheart, Alton Parker Mangus. They migrated first to Cincinnati, OH and then to Webster, IN, where they successfully raised three children, De M Perrin, Richard Parker Mangus (deceased) and Robert Wayne Mangus. Jean had an active and versatile career as a cosmetologist and worked tirelessly as an Indiana State Cosmetic Inspector. She and Al were deeply involved in the Richmond Indiana Masonic Lodge, the education of their children, and the Trinity Lutheran Church, where they were founding members. Jean remained married to Alton for 34 years until his death in 1985. Jean would later visit her daughter in Aurora, CO and consequently marry Charles D. Coltharp, whom she remained married to until her death. Jean is survived by her youngest son, Robert W. Mangus; her daughter, De M Perrin; her brother, Gary M. Hart; the family's long term and dearest friend, Paula M. Wood, and her only grandchild, Shelah M. (Bratek) Kempher. She is also survived by two living and one deceased great-grandchildren and five great-great-grandchildren. The family has elected to hold a private memorial service.
Published in The Palladium-Item on Feb. 23, 2019