Moraine City - Carlos Joseph Gunsalus, age 89, of Moraine City, Ohio passed away on Thursday, October 31, 2019. He was born in Anderson, Indiana on May 31, 1930 to the late, Carlos and Kathryn (Collins) Gunsalas.

Joseph was an audiologist for many years.

He was is preceded in death by his wife, Susan on March 23rd, 2001.

Joseph is survived by his son, Scott Gunsalus of Dayton, OH; sister, Violet Auckerman of Newport, IN; brother, David W. (wife, Rose) Gunsalus of West Alexandria, OH; and a special friend, Molly Price of Moraine, OH.

A graveside service and inurnment will be held at a later date in Economy, Indiana.

To share a memory of Carlos or leave a special message for the Gunsalus family, please visit www.newcomercincinnati.com
Published in The Palladium-Item from Dec. 18 to Dec. 20, 2019
