Richmond - Carmel Abner, age 78, of Richmond, Indiana, died Monday, August 24, 2020, at his home.
Born January 25, 1942, in Jackson County, Kentucky, to Lewis Marshall and Retha Webb Abner, Carmel lived in Richmond most of his life. He served in the U.S. Army. Carmel retired from Dana Corporation, after working as a tool grinder for over 20 years. He was an avid bowler and formerly played softball throughout the area. Carmel enjoyed gardening, taking care of his yard, and spending time with his family and friends.
Survivors include his wife of 52 years, Norma Whicker Abner; son, Terry (Christi) Abner of Richmond and Terry's son, Tony; daughter, Shawna Abner of Richmond; grandchildren, Mariah Abner of Indianapolis, Indiana, and Carter Lee McNutt of Richmond; siblings, Lovada Fox of Richmond, Cletta Cox of Jackson County, Wanda Fowler of Estill, Kentucky, Barbara Collins of Jackson County, and Marshall (Freda) Abner of New Paris, Ohio; nieces; nephews; cousins; and many friends.
He was preceded in death by his parents; brother, Ray Abner; and special nephew, Leo Cox.
Visitation for Carmel Abner will be from 10:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. Saturday, August 29, 2020, at Doan & Mills Funeral Home, 790 National Road West, Richmond. Funeral service will follow at 12:00 p.m. Saturday, August 29, 2020, at Doan & Mills Funeral Home. Military honors will be provided by the Wayne County Honor Guard. Please plan to wear your own mask when entering the funeral home. Burial will be in Crown Hill Cemetery.
