|
|
Carol Ann Chambers
Richmond - Carol Ann Chambers, age 70, of Richmond, Indiana, died Tuesday, August 13, 2019, at Reid Health.
Born May 28, 1949, in Oneida, Tennessee, to Joseph L. and Lula E. King Chambers, Carol moved to Richmond in 1955. She graduated from Richmond High School in 1967 and attended Ivy Tech Community College. Carol retired as a production technician from Stevens Wire Products, Inc. in September 2011, after more than 10 years of service and had worked at Kmart, Leader Wire, and PRC Recording Company. She attended Calvary United Pentecostal Church. Carol enjoyed reading and spending time with her family.
Survivors include her sister, Patsy (Jimmy) Newton of Richmond; brothers, Joseph (Glenna) Chambers, Wendell (Rebecca) Chambers, and Steven (Eugenia) Chambers, all of Richmond and Robert (Melanie) Chambers of Centerville, Indiana; uncle, Dexter (Juanita) Chambers of Richmond; and many nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends.
She was preceded in death by her parents and sister, Sarah Drook.
Visitation for Carol Ann Chambers will be from 1:00 to 2:00 p.m. Friday, August 16, 2019, at Doan & Mills Funeral Home, 790 National Road West, Richmond. Funeral service will follow at 2:00 p.m. Friday, August 16, 2019, at Doan & Mills Funeral Home with Pastor Ben Smith officiating. Burial will be in Goshen Cemetery.
Memorial contributions may be made to: Reid Foundation for the Hospice Program, 1100 Reid Parkway, Richmond, IN 47374.
Condolences may be sent to the family via the guest book at www.doanmillsfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Palladium-Item on Aug. 14, 2019