Carol Ann Soper Rivera
Richmond - Carol Ann Soper Rivera 69 of Richmond passed away April 15, 2020. She was born in Richmond to John and Dorothy Warner Allen Soper and lived in this area most of her life.
She is survived by her five children Brent (Davina) Lady, Faith Ann (Jimbo) Lady, Michael II (Micki) Reynolds, Angela (Matthew) O'Reilly, six brothers and sisters Jay (Theresa) Toney, Donnie (Cindy) Allen, Kathy (Mack) Iver, Sherri (Roland) Burris, Vicki Hull, Mark (Kathy) Soper, several grandchildren, great grandchildren, nieces and nephews.
She is preceded in death by her parents, her daughter Kimberly Reynolds and one sister Peggy Woods.
A private graveside service will be held Monday April 20, 2020 at Quaker-Lynn Cemetery in Lynn, Indiana. Stegall-Berheide-Orr Funeral Home is handling the arrangements. Condolences may be sent to the family by visiting www.stegallberheideorr.com
Published in The Palladium-Item from Apr. 16 to Apr. 19, 2020