Carol Borden
Richmond - Carol S. Borden (72) passed away on June 11, 2019 at Reid Health.
She was born July 21, 1946 to Herman and Letha (Farmer) Morris (deceased) She graduated from Centerville High School and lived in the area most of her life.
She leaves behind her daughter Teresa Siliven (Ronnie Webb). Sisters Kathi Vornauf and Mary Shindeldecker. Her brother Lowell Dean Morris (Helen). Her granddaughters; Amanda Walters (Robbie) and Britni Henemyre and her grandsons; Cody Henemyre (Emily) and Chase Siliven. 15 beautiful great-grandchildren and her best friend Minius. Nephews, nieces, cousins and many friends.
She is also preceded in death by her brother Glen Morris. Her children Gene W. Plemons Jr "Pete", Gina Kime (Plemons) and Jason Roller. She recently lost her grandson Matthew Plemons.
Carol enjoyed fishing (well finding pretty rocks) walking in the woods but mostly spending time with her children and grandchildren. She will greatly be missed by all and held in the hearts by many. Her love was unwavering and her strength was profound.
Remembrance Service will be held Saturday, June 15 at 2:00 P.M. at Riggle-Waltermann Mortuary. Memorial visitation will be held from 1:00 P.M. to 2:00 P.M. at the funeral home.
Published in The Palladium-Item on June 14, 2019