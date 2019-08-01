|
|
Carol Cox
Richmond - Carol Cox, Age 82, of Richmond died on Saturday (July 27, 2019) at home with family. She was born in Henry Count to Charles and Muriel Chestnut Morrison. She lived here in Richmond all her life.
Surviors include daughter Dayna (Donnie) Cox Richard; son Joe (Terri) Cox; grandchildren Nicki (Mark) Hoffman, Loree (Matt) Cooper, Dylan (fiancé Caitlyn Charles); great grandchildren Audrey, Abe and Charotte Hoffman, Jackson and Quinton Cooper; brother in-law Tom (Nancy) Cox; nieces and nephews. She is preceded in death by her husband Bud Cox; her parents; sisters Mary Jane Stapleton, Joanne Brown, Helen McEldowey and Jeanne Allen; brothers Walter, Robert and Donald Morrison; sister in-law Marilyn Smith. There is no public calling. Just a private service for the family on Friday (August 2, 2019).
Published in The Palladium-Item on Aug. 1, 2019