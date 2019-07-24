Services
Smith-McQuiston Funeral Home
321 Us 27 S
Fountain City, IN 47341
(765) 847-2612
Memorial Gathering
Wednesday, Jul. 24, 2019
5:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Smith-McQuiston Funeral Home
321 Us 27 S
Fountain City, IN 47341
View Map
Celebration of Life
Thursday, Jul. 25, 2019
10:30 AM
Smith-McQuiston Funeral Home
321 Us 27 S
Fountain City, IN 47341
View Map
Carol Frame Obituary
Carol Frame

Tipp City, OH - Carol L. Frame, 71, passed away peacefully on Monday, July 22, in Troy, Ohio.

Carol was born in Minneapolis, Minnesota on September 16, 1947, the daughter of LaRue and Diane Wold Tweedy and step-father Alan Erstad, all of whom preceded her in death.

Carol worked as an over-the-road truck driver. When she was younger, she enjoyed horseback riding and competitive shooting. She enjoyed spending time with her grandchildren, gardening and cooking for her family and friends. She loved animals and enjoyed watching old black & white westerns.

Carol will be missed by her husband, Richard Frame; sons, Jared Kopp (Beth) and Rick Frame (Lisa); daughter, Lynnia Drake (Donny); 10 grandchildren, one great-grandchild, brothers, John Erstad, Jim Erstad and Bruce Tweedy (Sandy); aunt, Joan Horak and nieces & nephews.

Family and friends may gather from 5-8 pm on Wednesday, July 24, at the funeral home.

Carol's life will be celebrated at 10:30 am on Thursday, July 25 at the Smith-McQuiston & Webster Funeral Home, 321 US 27 South, Fountain City. Interment will follow in Webster Cemetery.

Memorial contributions are encouraged for the Webster Cemetery, PO Box 19, Webster, IN 47392 or Animal Care Alliance, 1353 Abington Pike, Richmond, IN 47374.

Online condolences may be expressed at www.smithmcquistonwebster.com.
Published in The Palladium-Item on July 24, 2019
