Services
Robert L. Crooks Funeral Center
3377 U.S. 35 E.
West Alexandria, OH 45381
(937) 839-4476
Calling hours
Sunday, Oct. 27, 2019
4:00 PM - 6:00 PM
Robert L. Crooks Funeral Center
3377 U.S. 35 E.
West Alexandria, OH 45381
View Map
Funeral Mass
Monday, Oct. 28, 2019
10:30 AM
Visitation Catholic Church
Resources
More Obituaries for Carol James
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Carol James

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Carol James Obituary
Carol James

Eaton - Carol R. James

Age 70, of Eaton, went to be with the Lord Wednesday, October 23, 2019. She was born September 25, 1949 in Martin County, Indiana to the late Robert and Dorothy Spears. In addition to her parents, Carol was preceded in death by a granddaughter, Brittney Caldwell; and brother, David Spears. She is survived by her loving husband of 49 years, Junior; daughter, Melissa (Rob) Caldwell; son, Matthew (Tiffany) James; grandchildren, Ashley (Nick) Waldbillig, Mallory Nugent, Tiara Miles, Colton James, Dakota Miles, and Ethan James; siblings, Janette (Charles) Hauser, Dennis (Leslie) Spears, and Bryan (Tammy) Spears; sister-in-law, Cindy Spears; numerous nieces and nephews; and many more family and friends. Carol will be fondly remembered as the lunch lady at National Trail Schools and enjoyed playing bingo. She was always a country girl at heart and her grandkids were the love of her life. The family will receive friends Sunday, October 27 from 4PM to 6PM at Robert L. Crooks Funeral Center, 3377 US Route 35 East, West Alexandria. There will be a Mass at Visitation Catholic Church on Monday, October 28 at 10:30AM with Father David Doseck presiding. Burial will follow at Preble Memory Gardens, West Alexandria. The family encourages contributions in Carols memory be made to Hospice of the Miami Valley, 2621 Dryden Road, Moraine, Ohio 45439. Online condolences may be made at: www.RLCFC.com
Published in The Palladium-Item from Oct. 24 to Oct. 25, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Carol's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now