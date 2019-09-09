|
|
Carol Rae Sharp
Carmel - 81, of Carmel, passed away Thursday, September 5, 2019. She was born January 15, 1938 to the late Ray and Hazel (Eldridge) Hess. Carol was a case manager in the Welfare Department for Wayne County for many years.
Carol is survived by her children, Kim Lindley, Amy Rhoads (Robert), Scott Sharp (Bridget Sullivan) and Neil Sharp (Ruth Ann); seven grandchildren and eight great-grandchildren. She is preceded in death by her siblings, Muriel Milligan, Grace Lewis, Raymond Hess and Jim Hess. Services are entrusted to Shirley Brothers Fishers-Castleton Chapel.
Published in The Palladium-Item on Sept. 9, 2019