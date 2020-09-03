Carolyn J. Frame
Richmond,IN - Carolyn J. Frame
Carolyn J. Frame 77 of Richmond died August 27, 2020 at Arbor Trace. She was born February 21, 1943 in Richmond to Herbert and Vera Lehman Hackman and lived here all her life. She retired from Friends Fellowship Community.
Carolyn is survived by her son Rick (Lisa) Frame, step-children Cim, Tonya, and Brad, her grandchildren Megan, Jesica, Derek, and Dylan, her great-granddaughter Breanna, two sisters Suzanne Clark and Kathy Olden, nieces and nephews.
Private graveside services will be Thursday September 10, 2020 at Lutherania Cemetery. Stegall-Berheide-Orr Funeral Service is handling arrangements. Condolences may be sent to the family via the guest book at stegallberheideorr.com
