Carolyn J. Stainbrook
Richmond - Carolyn J. Stainbrook, age 88, of Richmond, Indiana, died Tuesday, April 14, 2020, at her home.
Born October 30, 1931, in Abington, Indiana, to Rife Howard and Helen Louise Wood Paddock, Carolyn was a life-long resident of Wayne County, Indiana. She graduated from Centerville High School. Carolyn retired from Color Box in 1996 and previously worked as a secretary for Centerville-Abington Community Schools for 12 years. She attended LifeSpring Church and was a former member of Living Faith Church of God.
Survivors include her daughter, Gina (Gary) Fox of Greens Fork, Indiana; sons, Mike (Kathy) Stainbrook of Englewood, Florida, and Tom (Lynette) Stainbrook of Greens Fork; daughter-in-law, Marilyn Stainbrook of Hagerstown, Indiana; 12 grandchildren; 14 great-grandchildren; brother, Bill Paddock; nieces; nephews; and many friends.
She was preceded in death by her husband of 51 years, Robert L. Stainbrook, who died November 15, 2001; son, George Stainbrook; grandson, Josh Matheney; parents; sister, Shirley Corder; and two brothers, Bob and Dale Paddock.
Due to the current COVID-19 situation, we regret to inform you that services for Carolyn J. Stainbrook will be private. Private graveside service will be at Abington Cemetery with Pastor Steve Bray officiating. Arrangements are being handled by Mills Funeral Home, 405 East Main Street, Centerville.
Memorial contributions may be made to: Reid Foundation for the Hospice Program, 1100 Reid Parkway, Richmond, IN 47374 or , 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105 (stjude.org/memorialgifts).
Published in The Palladium-Item from Apr. 15 to Apr. 16, 2020