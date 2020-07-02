Carolyn S Hensley
Cambridge City - Carolyn S. Hensley, 82, of Cambridge City passed away peacefully at her residence with her daughter present.
She was born in Connersville to Joe and Louise Maze Suveges and had lived in most of her life in Cambridge City. She had been employed as an assembler at Stants for 45 years in Connersville and was a member of St. Elizabeth Catholic Church in Cambridge City.
Survivors include her children Vickie(Brice) McIntyre and Richard Smallwood: two granddaughters, Amy Smith and Angel (Chad) Smith; six great-grandchildren: three great-great grandchildren; a sister, Linda Ellison and many nieces and nephews.
Besides her parents she was preceded in death by her husband Earl Hensley and her brothers, James and Joey Suveges.
Friends may gather at Waskom Capitol Hill Chapel in Cambridge City on Monday, July 6, 2020 from 5 until 7 pm and a Funeral Mass will be celebrated at 11 am on Tuesday, July 7, 2020 at St. Elizabeth Catholic Church. Burial will follow at Zions Lutheran Cemetery in Pershing.
Memorial contributions may be made to St. Elizabeth Catholic, 333 W. Maple St. Cambridge City, IN 47227.
