|
|
Carolyn Stearns
Cambridge City - Carolyn S. Stearns, 81, of Cambridge City passed away on Wednesday, December 4, 2019 at The Jewish Hospital in Cincinnati, OH.
She was born on December 27, 1937 in Cambridge City to Delmar D. and Mary R. Meyer Gethers and had lived all her life in the Cambridge City area.
Carolyn was a 1956 graduate of Lincoln High School and was a member of St. Elizabeth Catholic Church, Psi Iota Xi and Red Hat. She had worked at Perfect Circle and Memories Hallmark. She enjoyed going to the casino to play slots, listening to Garris play guitar, spending time with grandchildren, but most of all Christmas which she planned for all year.
Survivors include her husband of 60 years Garris Stearns; children Rhonda Bruns and J. D. Stearns; 5 grandchildren Kiley Bruns, Morgan Jackson, Brittany Stearns, Lauren Morris and Nathan Dunning; 7 great-grandchildren Hailey M., Gavyn, Kinsley, Hailey R., Isaac, Kaiden, and Kennedy; siblings Joan (Brent) Bundy, Diane (James) Buhl and Dave (Betsy) Gethers; nieces and nephews.
Friends may gather from 2:00pm until 5:00pm on Sunday, December 8, 2019 at Waskom Capitol Hill Chapel in Cambridge City. A Mass of Christian burial will be at 11:00am on Monday, December 9, 2019 at St. Elizabeth Catholic Church in Cambridge City. Burial will follow in Riverside Cemetery.
Memorial contributions may be made to Indiana Parkinson Foundation at 14350 Mundy Drive, Suite 800, Noblesville, IN 46060 or 5635 W. 95th Street, Suite 100, Indianapolis, IN 46278.
Online condolences to www.waskoms.com
Published in The Palladium-Item from Dec. 5 to Dec. 6, 2019