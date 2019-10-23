|
|
Carolyn Sue Davidson
Richmond, IN - Carolyn Sue Davidson passed away at Reid Health on October 23, 2019. She was born November 22, 1947, in Richmond, and spent all of her life here.
She was a mid-term 1966 graduate of Richmond Senior High. She was a life-long animal lover and enjoyed nature, art and poetry.
She leaves behind a son: Mark Davidson; her mother: Hazel Berry; sister: Shirley Blanford and her husband Ronald, all of Richmond; several nieces; nephews; aunts; uncles; cousins and friends.
She is preceded in death by her husband: Ronnie D. Davidson; her father: Raymond B. Berry; and a sister: Ruby M. Berry.
At Carolyn's request, there will be no public services. Community Family Funeral Home has been entrusted with arrangements. Send online condolences to the family via the guestbook at www.communityfamilyfh.com
Published in The Palladium-Item from Oct. 23 to Oct. 27, 2019