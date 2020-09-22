1/1
Carolyn Sue (Susie) Lanman
1938 - 2020
Centerville - Carolyn Sue (Susie) Lanman, age 82, of Centerville, Indiana, died Monday, September 21, 2020 at Reid Health in Richmond. She was born July 8, 1938 in Wayne County, Indiana to Ruby and Harold "Bud" Tague, raised in the Jacksonburg area, where she attended the Jacksonburg two room school house for her first eight grades. She graduated from Cambridge City High School in 1956. She worked in the office of Potter Paint when they started a plant in Cambridge City in 1956. She later was a dental assistant for Dr. Robert Cox for 33 years until he retired. She married Paul "Slu" Lanman on August 17, 1957, at the Jacksonburg Christian Church. She lived in Richmond before buying their home in 1962.

Survivors include her husband of 63 years Paul "Slu" Lanman; sons Mike (Debbie) Lanman, Patrick (Jacquita) Lanman Tim (Cindy) Lanman; seven grandchildren and five great grandchildren. She is preceded in death by her parents.

Calling for Carolyn will be held at Riggle-Waltermann Mortuary at 10:00 A.M. to 1:00 P.M. on Saturday (September 26, 2020). Funeral service will be held at 1:00 P.M at the funeral home. Her son Pastor Patrick Lanman will officiate. Burial will immediately follow at Crown Hill Cemetery in Centerville, Indiana. In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made in Carolyn's name to a charity of your choice.






Published in The Palladium-Item from Sep. 22 to Sep. 24, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
26
Calling hours
10:00 - 01:00 PM
Riggle Waltermann Mortuary
SEP
26
Funeral service
01:00 PM
Riggle Waltermann Mortuary
SEP
26
Burial
Crown Hill Cemetery
