Richmond - Carolyn Sue Shepherd 70 of Richmond went to be with the LORD April 15, 2019 at her home after a short illness. She was born May 15, 1948 in Richmond to Nelson and Mafrie McKenny Allen and lived here most of her life.



She was a loving homemaker and pastor's wife for 47 years.



She was a member of the Straightline Pike Pentecostal Church.



She is survived by her three children Tracy Smith of Peeples, Ohio, Shelly (Donnie) Estes of Liberty, Rev. John (Flora) Shepherd Jr. of Richmond, seven grandchildren Megan (Levi) Hymer, Katie (Landon) Holbrook, Ethan (Chloe) Estes, Sierra Estes, Marissa (Anthony) Swafford, Morgan (Steven) Swafford, Clay (Bree) Shepherd, seven great grandchildren Quentin, Trenton, Malchi, Micah, Mason, Ellie, Kohle, four sisters Edith Gabbard, Loretta Bray, Wanda Lambert, Bobbie Harris, several nieces and nephews.



The family would like to thank the staff off Reid Hospice and the nurses Melanie and Tonya for their love and care.



She is preceded in death by her parents, her husband Rev. John Shepherd Sr., one sister Dolly B. Allen.



Services will be 10:00AM Friday April 19, 2019 at Straightline Pike Pentecostal Church with Rev. John Shepherd Jr. officiating; burial will be in Goshen Cemetery. Friends may call from 5:00PM to 8:00PM Thursday at the church.