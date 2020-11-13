Carolyn Sue (Winn) Weidner
Oxford, OH - Carolyn Sue (Winn) Weidner, 78, of Oxford, OH, passed away on November 9, 2020. She was born on February 19, 1942 in Portland, IN to the late Donald and Ruby (Myron) Aspy.
Carolyn married Donald C. Weidner on October 10, 1987 in Middletown, Ohio. He preceded her in death June 11, 2002.
Carolyn was constantly educating herself. She was a self taught musician with the cello, piano, and drums. Carolyn was an artist and was in the process of writing a book.
She was interested in family history and did extensive work in genealogy.
Carolyn was a loving, caring, and dedicated Mother, Grandmother and Friend who will be deeply missed.
She is survived by her daughters, Wendy Sue Oberle, and Stacey Renee Winn; and grandchildren, Brookelynn Anastasia Wilson, Emma Alexandra Wilson, Clinton (CJ) Eric Sharp, Jr, Joseph Ryan Oberle, and Christina Renee Oberle.
Visitation will be held on Monday, November 16, 2020 from 12:30 PM until the time of service at 2:30 PM at G. H. Herrmann Greenwood Funeral Home at The Gardens of Olive Branch, 1605 S. State Road 135, Greenwood, IN.
Carolyn will be laid to rest in Greenlawn Cemetery, Franklin, IN.
