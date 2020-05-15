|
Carroll E Densmore
Richmond - Carroll E Densmore, 85, passed away peacefully Monday May 11, 2020 at Ambassador Health Care in Centerville, IN. He was born September 10, 1934 in Richmond, IN son of the late Ernest W. and Mabel L. Albertson Densmore.
Carroll graduated from Lynn High School in 1952, he took a farm related course at Purdue. He was a country farm boy, with most of his life long career in Agriculture and Trucking. He also served 7 years in the National Guard. On July 30, 1955 he married Rita Elaine Retter and joined her big family, which he loved dearly.
He will be sadly missed by his wife, Rita Densmore; children, Rebecca (companion David Diety) Hill of Valparaiso, IN, Catherine (Richard) Estes of Oklahoma City, OK, Michael (Virginia) Densmore of Winchester, IN, Cynthia (companion Tim Jones) Holloway of Oklahoma City, OK, Ronald (Marcie) Densmore of Decatur, IN; 6 grandchildren; 6 great grandchildren; brother, Don (Gail) Densmore of Florida; numerous in-laws and several nieces and nephews also survive.
Carroll was preceded by his parents and 4 brother-in-laws.
Private services will be held later at the convenience of the family. Memorial contributions can be made to the New Liberty Congregational Christian Church, PO Box 242, Lynn, IN 47355. Online condolences may be expressed at www.reichardfh.com
Published in The Palladium-Item from May 15 to May 16, 2020