Catherine (Cathy) Halcomb
Richmond - Catherine (Cathy) Halcomb, age 52 of Richmond went to be with the lord Tuesday February 19th, 2019 at Reid Health. Cathy was born to Maxine Sue Halcomb and James Madison Halcomb on January 31, 1967 in Richmond, IN.
Left to cherish her memory are her three children Tommy Halcomb, Rochelle Tillery and Misty (Dustin) Leffel all of Richmond; siblings James Halcomb of Connersville, David (Laura) Halcomb of Dublin and Lona (Rod) Kirkendall of Richmond; many nieces and nephews. She is preceded in death by her mother and father; sister Grana Pursifull and daughter Amy Graw
A memorial service will be held on Friday March 1, 2019 at 5:00 P.M. at Riggle-Waltermann Mortuary. Family and friends may call from 4:00 P.M. until 5:00 P.M. on Friday March 1, 2019 at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made in Cathy's name to Riggle-Waltermann Mortuary in care of the Catherine Halcomb funeral fund.
Published in The Palladium-Item on Feb. 28, 2019