Mills Funeral Home
405 East Main Street
Centerville, IN 47330
(765) 855-5342
Catherine Mae Gibson

Catherine Mae Gibson

Centerville, Ind. - Catherine Mae Gibson, age 90, of Centerville, Indiana, died Thursday, October 24, 2019, at Ambassador Healthcare.

Born September 29, 1929, in Connersville, Indiana, to Raymond and Florence Glover Morris, Catherine was a 1947 graduate of Connersville High School. She moved to Liberty, Indiana, where she worked as a cook for the Union County School District for many years. Catherine then relocated to Centerville, where she had lived for the past 29 years. Catherine enjoyed camping, boating, and spending time with her family and friends.

Survivors include her daughter, Doloris J. (Adam) Ben of Richmond; grandson, Jonathan L. Cook of Woodstock, Georgia; sisters, Sylvia (Jim) Gibson and Alice Eshelman, both of Connersville; nieces; nephews; cousins; and many friends, including her former son-in-law, Don Cook.

She was preceded in death by her husband of 30 years, Donald L. Gibson, who died July 17, 1978; son, Dennis Gibson; grandson, Gregory J. Cook; parents; sisters, Mildred Reynolds and Violet Chaney; and brothers, Raymond and Charles Morris.

Visitation for Catherine Mae Gibson will be from 10:00 to 11:30 a.m. Monday, October 28, 2019, at Mills Funeral Home, 405 East Main Street, Centerville. Funeral service will follow at 11:30 a.m. Monday, October 28, 2019, at Mills Funeral Home with Pastor Ted Chalk officiating. Burial will be in Glen Haven Memorial Gardens.

Condolences may be sent to the family via the guest book at www.doanmillsfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Palladium-Item from Oct. 25 to Oct. 27, 2019
