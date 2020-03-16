|
Cecil L. Ammerman
Richmond - Cecil L. Ammerman, 103, passed away on Wednesday, March 12th. He was the husband of the late Helen Woods Ammerman for 66 years. Cecil worked for Belden Wire & Cable, Richmond, for 41 years, retiring in 1978. A long-time Richmond native, Cecil had lived in Cincinnati, Ohio for the past 17 years.
Cecil was an excellent sportsman who competed successfully in minor league baseball, golf, ping pong, and pool…still beating his son-in-law and grandsons at the latter late into his 90s. He was a tremendous role model for many…and deeply loved by his entire family.
He leaves behind: daughter, Marla Bagley (Bill); grandsons, John Bagley (Laurie) and Scott Bagley (Sara); great-granddaughter, Abbie Bagley; great-grandsons, Corey Bagley (Kara), Charlie Bagley, Brandon Bagley, Jack Bagley, Andrew Bagley, and Lucas Bagley; great-great-granddaughters, Alice and Charlotte Bagley; great-great-grandsons, Michael and Jaxon Bagley.
Private services being arranged by family.
Published in The Palladium-Item from Mar. 16 to Mar. 17, 2020