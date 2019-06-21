Cecil McIntosh



Richmond - Cecil McIntosh 79 of Richmond died June 19, 2019 at Reid Health. He was born September 10, 1939 in Breathitt County, Kentucky to Tilman and Mary Spicer McIntosh and lived here 52 years.



He retired from Wayne Corporation where he was a foreman. He was an Army veteran of the Viet Nam War and a member of the First Southern Missionary Baptist Church. He enjoyed auto racing and restoring cars.



Survivors include his daughter Ruth (James) Hudon of Richmond, four grandchildren Cassey (Greg) Whipple, Tyler Hudon, Heather (Justin) Strait, and James Hudon II, eight great grandchildren Aubrey, Michael, Nicholas, Greyson, Kendyl, Logan, Haidyn, and Aven, one brother Harlan McIntosh, one sister Edith Miller, nieces and nephews.



His wife Nancy died April22, 2012, his parents, sisters Ruth Kathy, Phyllis, and Delcie, and brother Morton are also deceased.



Funeral services will be 1:00 P.M. Saturday June 22, 2019 at Stegall-Berheide-Orr Funeral Home with Rev. Harry Duffy officiating. Burial will be in Salem Baptist Cemetery. Friends may call 12:00 P.M. to 1:00 P.M. Saturday at the funeral home. Condolences may be sent to the family via the guest book at www.stegallberheideorr.com. Published in The Palladium-Item on June 21, 2019