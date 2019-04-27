Chad M. Baumer



Richmond - Chad M. Baumer, age 43, of Richmond, Indiana, died Thursday, April 25, 2019, at Reid Health.



Chad was born on June 20, 1975, in Richmond, Indiana, and became the son of Larry J. and Bobbie Minton Baumer. He was a life-long resident of Wayne County and graduated from Northeastern High School in 1993. Chad retired as a Master Sergeant from the United States Air Force after 23 years of service. He was very proud of his military service. Chad enjoyed shooting, hunting, and working on cars. He loved his kids and poured all his energy into their lives. Chad loved living life.



Survivors include his children, Savannah and Bryce Baumer; mother, Bobbie Richards of Richmond; father, Larry (Belinda) Baumer of Fountain City, Indiana; siblings, Brian Richards, Becky Weiss, Melissa Gallagher, Lisa Ellison, Amy Tudor, and Angela Hoskins; nieces; nephews; and many friends.



He was preceded in death by his stepfather, James Richards and maternal and paternal grandparents.



Visitation for Chad M. Baumer will be from 5:00 to 8:00 p.m. Monday, April 29, 2019, at Doan & Mills Funeral Home, 790 National Road West, Richmond. Funeral service will be held at 10:00 a.m. Tuesday, April 30, 2019, at Doan & Mills Funeral Home with Rev. James E. Slaven officiating. Burial will be in Willow Grove Cemetery with military honors provided by the Wayne County Honor Guard.



In lieu of flowers and in honor of Chad's military service, memorial contributions may be made to: , P.O. Box 758517, Topeka, KS 66675.



Condolences may be sent to the family via the guest book at www.doanmillsfuneralhome.com. Published in The Palladium-Item on Apr. 27, 2019