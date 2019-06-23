Chad Roger Shearer



Centerville, Ind. - Chad Roger Shearer, age 40, of Centerville, Indiana, passed on Wednesday, June 19, 2019, at Reid Health.



Born May 3, 1979, in Richmond, Indiana, to Lowell Wayne and Kathy Lewis Shearer, Chad was a life-long resident of Wayne County. He previously worked at Rogers Engineering & Manufacturing Company, Inc. in Cambridge City, Indiana. Chad enjoyed fishing, reading, working on cars, and spending time with his family. Although Chad will be dearly missed by his family, they are proud that he was able to be an organ and tissue donor.



Survivors include his mother and stepfather, Kathy and Tom Lamb of Richmond; father, Lowell Wayne Shearer of Centerville; grandfather, William Shearer; stepsiblings, Laura (Marc) Weiss, Joe Lamb, and Tonya Chambers; aunts; uncles; nieces; nephews; cousins; and many friends, including his cats, Miss Kitty and The Bulldog.



He was preceded in death by his grandmothers, Christine Shearer and Billie Rogers; grandfather, Roger Lewis; aunt, Linda; and uncles, Dale, Bill, Tim, and Russell.



Visitation for Chad Roger Shearer will be from 5:00 to 7:00 p.m. Tuesday, June 25, 2019, at Doan & Mills Funeral Home, 790 National Road West, Richmond. Funeral service will be held at 10:00 a.m. Wednesday, June 26, 2019, at Doan & Mills Funeral Home with Pastor Michael Smith officiating. Burial will be in Earlham Cemetery.



Published in The Palladium-Item on June 23, 2019